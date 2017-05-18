President Donald Trump’s administration has triggered the 90-day countdown to the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement – setting the stage for talks to begin in earnest in mid-August.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer sent the long-delayed formal notice to Congress that the administration plans to reopen NAFTA on Thursday morning. Now, the administration must wait 90 days before starting formal talks with Canada and Mexico.

