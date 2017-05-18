Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A truck heads towards the United States at the Lacolle border crossing in Lacolle, Que., in this file photo. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will send the long-delayed formal notice to Congress that the administration plans to reopen NAFTA on Thursday, a Washington trade publication says. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
Adrian Morrow and Steven Chase

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

President Donald Trump’s administration has triggered the 90-day countdown to the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement – setting the stage for talks to begin in earnest in mid-August.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer sent the long-delayed formal notice to Congress that the administration plans to reopen NAFTA on Thursday morning. Now, the administration must wait 90 days before starting formal talks with Canada and Mexico.

