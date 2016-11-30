U.S. consumer spending increased less than expected in October as households took advantage of rising incomes to boost savings to a seven-month high, but remained sufficiently strong to support economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 per cent of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.3 per cent after an upwardly revised 0.7 per cent gain in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending would rise 0.4 per cent last month. Spending in September was previously reported to have risen 0.5 per cent.

The data came on the heels of a string of reports on the housing market, manufacturing, the labor market and inflation that have suggested the economy sustained its momentum early in the fourth quarter after growing at its quickest pace in two years in the July-September period.

The government reported on Tuesday that gross domestic product increased at a 3.2 per cent annual rate in the third quarter, driven by strong consumer spending and a surge in soybean exports.

With consumer spending firming, inflation continued to gain steadily. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2 per cent after a similar increase in September.

In the 12 months through October the PCE price index rose 1.4 per cent, the biggest gain since October 2014, after increasing 1.2 per cent in September.

Excluding food and energy, the so-called core PCE price index gained 0.1 per cent after rising by the same margin in September. That left the year-on-year increase in the core PCE at 1.7 per cent in October. The core PCE has increased by that same margin for three straight months.

The core PCE is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure and is running below its 2 per cent target. Firming inflation and the strengthening economy could encourage the Fed to raise interest rates next month.

The uptick in price pressures, however, curbed the gain in inflation-adjusted consumer spending, which increased 0.1 per cent last month after rising 0.5 per cent in September. That suggests some moderation in consumer spending this quarter from the third quarter’s solid 2.8 per cent pace.

Overall consumer spending last month was lifted by a 1.0 per cent increase in purchases of long-lasting manufactured goods such as automobiles. Spending on services fell 0.2 per cent.

Personal income rose 0.6 per cent last month after increasing 0.4 per cent in September.

Wages and salaries advanced 0.5 per cent for a second straight month. Savings increased to $860.2-billion from $814.1-billion in September. That was the highest level since March of this year.

