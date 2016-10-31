U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in September as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and inflation increased steadily, which could bolster expectations of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in December.

The Commerce Department said on Monday that consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 per cent of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.5 per cent after a downwardly revised 0.1 per cent drop in August.

Last month’s increase in consumer spending offered a fairly strong handoff from the July-September period to the current quarter.

The report was published ahead of the beginning of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The U.S. central bank is not expected to raise rates at that meeting but is expected to increase borrowing costs in December.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.4 per cent last month. Spending in August was previously reported to have been unchanged.

When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rose 0.3 per cent after falling 0.2 per cent in August.

The spending figures were incorporated into last Friday’s report on third-quarter gross domestic product. Consumer spending increased at a 2.1 per cent annual pace after advancing at a robust 4.3 per cent rate in the prior period.

Despite cooling off, consumer spending combined with a spurt in soybean exports and a turnaround in inventory investment to boost economic growth to a 2.9 per cent pace in the third quarter. The economy grew at a 1.4 per cent rate in the April-June quarter.

With consumer spending firming, inflation continued to gain steadily. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.2 per cent after a similar gain in August. In the 12 months through September the PCE price index rose 1.2 per cent, the biggest gain since November 2014.

Excluding food and energy, the so-called core PCE price index rose 0.1 per cent after rising 0.2 per cent in August. In the 12 months through September the core PCE increased 1.7 per cent after a similar increase in August.

The core PCE is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure and is running below its 2 per cent target.

Consumer spending last month was lifted by a 1.3 per cent surge in purchases of long-lasting manufactured goods such as automobiles. Spending on services rose 0.3 per cent.

Personal income increased 0.3 per cent in September after rising 0.2 per cent in August. Wages and salaries advanced 0.3 per cent after edging up 0.1 per cent the prior month. Savings fell to $797.8-billion from $820.5-billion in August.

