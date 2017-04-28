Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A pedestrian walks past a store in New York, U.S. (Jin Lee/Bloomberg)
Martin Crutsinger

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

The U.S. economy turned in the weakest performance in three years in the January-March quarter as consumers sharply slowed their spending. The result repeats a pattern that has characterized the recovery: lacklustre beginnings to the year.

The Commerce Department says the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, grew by just 0.7 per cent in the first quarter following a gain of 2.1 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The slowdown primarily reflected slower consumer spending, which grew by just 0.3 per cent. That was the poorest showing in more than seven years. Analysts blame in part the unusually warm winter, which meant less spending on utility bills.

Economists believe the slowdown will be temporary. They forecast GDP growth will rebound to 3 per cent or better in the current quarter.

