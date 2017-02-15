Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Contractors build wood framing for a house under construction in the Norton Commons subdivision of Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, May 12, 2016. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg)
Contractors build wood framing for a house under construction in the Norton Commons subdivision of Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, May 12, 2016. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg)

U.S. home builder optimism weakens, reflecting dimmer sales outlook Add to ...

Alex Veiga

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

U.S. homebuilders are feeling a bit less confident this month, reflecting a dimmer outlook on sales in the months ahead and fewer would-be buyers dropping by builders’ sales offices.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index released Wednesday fell to 65 this month. That’s down two points from a revised reading of 67 in January.

Readings above 50 indicate more builders view sales conditions as good rather than poor. The index has been above 60 since September and reached the highest level in 11 years in December.

The February number falls shy of analyst predictions. They expected the index to hit 68, according to FactSet.

Builders’ view of sales now and over the next six months also fell, as did a gauge of traffic by prospective buyers.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

'Yellen trade' keeps world stocks riding high (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular