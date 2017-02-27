Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes dropped in January on a shortage of inventory in the Midwest and West regions, the National Association of Realtors said on Monday.

The NAR said its pending home sales index, based on contracts signed last month, fell 2.8 per cent to 106.4. The pending home sales index for December was revised up to 109.5.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.9 per cent increase in January. The index last month, however, was still 0.4 per cent higher than in January 2016.

Buyers are easily outnumbering sellers in several metro areas, NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement.

“Most notably in the West, it’s not uncommon to see a home come off the market within a month,” Yun said.

Across the nation’s four regions, contracts in January increased 2.3 per cent in the North and edged up 0.4 per cent in the South. That contrasted with declines of 9.8 per cent in the West and 5.0 per cent in the Midwest.

The NAR reported last week that U.S. existing home sales hit a 10-year high in January as buyers shrugged off higher prices and mortgage rates.

