Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the spring selling season despite higher prices and mortgage rates.

The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, surged 5.5 per cent to 112.3, the highest reading since April. It was also the second best reading since May 2006.

Contract signing last month was likely boosted by unseasonably warm temperatures. The gains reversed January’s 2.8 per cent drop. Pending home contracts become sales after a month or two, and last month’s surge implied a pickup in home resales after they tumbled 3.7 per cent in February.

Economists had forecast pending home sales rising 2.4 per cent last month. Pending home sales increased 2.6 per cent from a year ago.

Demand for housing is being driven by the labor market, which is generating wage increases, as it nears full employment. Sales activity, however, remains constrained by tight inventories, which are driving up home prices.

Given labor market strength, economists expect only a modest impact from higher mortgage rates. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is currently at 4.23 per cent, below a more than 2-1/2-year high of 4.32 per cent hit in December.

Contracts increased 3.4 per cent in the Northeast and jumped 3.1 per cent in the West. They surged 11.4 per cent in the Midwest and rose 4.3 per cent in the South.

