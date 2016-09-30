In 1980, 60 per cent of Canadian women between 25 and 64 were working. Today, the rate is over 80 per cent. But that’s still below men’s participation rate, even though more working-age women than men hold university degrees. Keeping more educated women in the work force would help fill labour-force gaps and increase the share of GDP contributed by women.
Has Western women's participation rate flat-lined?
Share of GDP contributed by women, 2015
Canada's 2015 participation rate still favours men
Only one in four Canadian senior managers is a woman
Sources: International Monetary Fund; Statistics Canada; StatistaReport Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness