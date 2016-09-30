Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

VISUALIZATION

Women in the work force, then and now Add to ...

CARRIE COCKBURN

The Globe and Mail

In 1980, 60 per cent of Canadian women between 25 and 64 were working. Today, the rate is over 80 per cent. But that’s still below men’s participation rate, even though more working-age women than men hold university degrees. Keeping more educated women in the work force would help fill labour-force gaps and increase the share of GDP contributed by women.

Has Western women's participation rate flat-lined?




Share of GDP contributed by women, 2015




Canada's 2015 participation rate still favours men




Only one in four Canadian senior managers is a woman



Sources: International Monetary Fund; Statistics Canada; Statista

