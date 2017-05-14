The board of directors at Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. is preparing for a showdown with activist investor PointNorth Capital Inc., in what is expected to determine control of North America’s largest publicly traded booze retailer.

Edmonton-based Liquor Stores recently published a letter to shareholders warning that PointNorth, a deep-pocketed fund founded by Toronto-based entrepreneur John Bitove, is planning to launch a proxy battle for control of the company. The public campaign comes after seven months of private negotiations with the fund failed to produce an agreement on the leadership and strategy at the 252-store chain.

