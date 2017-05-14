Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Customers shop for wine at the Liquor Depot in Edmonton in this 2015 file photo. (JASON FRANSON For The Globe and Mail)
Customers shop for wine at the Liquor Depot in Edmonton in this 2015 file photo. (JASON FRANSON For The Globe and Mail)

Edmonton-based Liquor Stores, activist investor PointNorth draw proxy-battle lines Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The board of directors at Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. is preparing for a showdown with activist investor PointNorth Capital Inc., in what is expected to determine control of North America’s largest publicly traded booze retailer.

Edmonton-based Liquor Stores recently published a letter to shareholders warning that PointNorth, a deep-pocketed fund founded by Toronto-based entrepreneur John Bitove, is planning to launch a proxy battle for control of the company. The public campaign comes after seven months of private negotiations with the fund failed to produce an agreement on the leadership and strategy at the 252-store chain.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: Tax-efficient planning tips for retirement (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular