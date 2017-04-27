Home Capital Group has secured an emergency $2-billion loan from a “major Canadian institutional investor”, which the company says provides it with access to $3.5-billion in total funding.

Shares in Home Capital Group Inc. fell 65 per cent yesterday on fears about the company’s viability, and uncertainty over the timing of the emergency loan. The company had originally signalled the loan would be firmed up on Wednesday.

The company also said it is considering strategic options and has retained investment banks RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns as advisers.

Canada’s biggest alternative mortgage lender reiterated on Thursday said it needed the new funds to mitigate a stark drop in high interest savings account deposits over the past month – an important source of funding for mortgages.

Home Capital saw another steep drop in savings accounts deposits over the past few days and says it expects to have balances of roughly $814-million as soon as yesterday’s transactions are settled. That compares to $1.4-billion on Apr 24. Those balances stood at roughly $2-billion on March 28.

Last night, DBRS Ltd. downgraded the firm’s debt to junk status from investment grade citing “heightened pressure on Home Trust Company’s funding and liquidity profile”.The high cost $2-billion loan which comes with a 10 per cent initial interest rate and a $100-million initial fee, will weigh heavily on the company’s earnings generation and franchise DBRS says.

