Shares in Home Capital Group recouped some lost ground Thursday as it firmed up an emergency $2-billion loan and the alternative mortgage lender signalled it may sell itself – saying it is exploring “strategic options”.

Shares in the company fell 65 per cent Wednesday in part because of fears over the company’s viability, and uncertainty over the timing of the emergency loan. The company had originally signalled the loan would be confirmed on Wednesday.

In a release on Thursday, the company said a “major Canadian institutional investor” has agreed to put up a $2-billion credit line which will give it access to $3.5-billion in total funding.

For subscribers: Is Home Capital’s crisis the pin that pops the housing bubble?

The company said Thursday that it has retained investment banks RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. as financial advisers as it considers strategic options.

Shares in Home Capital were up 15 per cent in late morning trading on Thursday.

Canada’s biggest alternative mortgage lender reiterated on Thursday that it needed the new funds to mitigate a stark drop in high interest savings account deposits over the past month – an important source of funding for mortgages.

Home Capital saw another steep drop in savings accounts deposits over the past few days and says it expects to have balances of roughly $814-million as soon as yesterday’s transactions are settled. That compares to $1.4-billion on Apr 24. Those balances stood at roughly $2-billion on March 28.

Wednesday night, DBRS Ltd. downgraded the firm’s debt to junk status from investment grade citing “heightened pressure on Home Trust Company’s funding and liquidity profile”.

The high-cost $2-billion loan, which comes with a 10 per cent initial interest rate and a $100-million initial fee, will weigh heavily on the company’s earnings generation and franchise, DBRS said.

Report Typo/Error