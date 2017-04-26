Embattled alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. says it’s reached a non-binding agreement with “a major institutional investor” for a $2-billion credit-line for its Home Trust subsidiary, as the company’s products face continued withdrawals.

By late morning, the company's shares were down 59 per cent in Toronto.

A firm commitment should be announced later Wednesday, the company said in a release, with the credit secured against a portfolio of mortgages. The terms of the agreement, it said, “would have a material impact on earnings, and would leave the Company unable to meet previously announced financial targets.”

The line of credit, “combined with Home Trust’s current available liquidity, would provide Home Trust access to more than $3.5-billion in total funding, more than twice the amount of outstanding High Interest Savings Account (HISA) balances,” the statement read.

Related: Gerald Soloway stepping down from embattled Home Capital’s board

“Access to these funds is intended to mitigate the impact of a decline in Home Trust’s HISA deposit balances that has occurred over the past four weeks and that has accelerated since April 20.”

That’s the day after the Ontario Securities Commission alleged that the company failed to properly disclose mortgage underwriting process flaws to investors. Home Capital’s shares have been tumbling since the commission’s announcement last week, and several current and former executives have since shifted roles or announced departures. The allegations have not been proven and the company says they are without merit.

On Monday, the company said founder Gerald Soloway would leave the board when a replacement could be found, while chief financial officer Robert Morton would take on a role doing “special projects outside the financial reporting group.” Chief executive officer Martin Reid was terminated in March. All three were named in the OSC’s statement of allegations.

From the day after Mr. Reid’s termination was announced until April 24, Home Capital says its high-interest savings account balances fell by $591-million, with a total remaining balance of $1.4-billion. “The Company anticipates that further declines will occur, and that the credit line would also mitigate the impact of those,” the Wednesday statement said.

The company said guaranteed investment certificate deposits “remained essentially unchanged” over the same period, and that its total, including Oaken and broker GICs, was at $13.01-billion on April 24 – versus $13.06-billion March 28.

Home Capital’s deposit products help fund its mortgages, but some of Canada’s major banks have imposed per-client limits its GICs, including Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, with $100,000 maximums. (RBC’s limit does not apply to clients who use its discount brokerage.)

The Bank of Nova Scotia said last week that it would stop selling Home Trust GICs to clients, though it backtracked this week, also enforcing a per-client $100,000 limit. Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. insures deposits up to that amount.

Report Typo/Error