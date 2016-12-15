Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Sobeys Inc. truck sits outside of the company's grocery store in Toronto. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)
Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Shares of the parent of grocer Sobeys Inc. slid almost 14 per cent in mid-morning trading on Thursday as investors digested its dramatic quarterly profit plunge to what one analyst described as an “unprecedented level.”

Francois Vimard, interim chief executive officer of parent Empire Co. Ltd., acknowledged that the results missed its own internal targets. “Our results are weaker than our expectations,” he told an analyst conference call Thursday after the company released the previous night what he called “very disappointing” second-quarter results. Profit was sliced in more than half to $33.1-million while adjusted profit tumbled almost 80 per cent, to $32.9-million.

Follow Marina Strauss on Twitter: @MarinaStrauss

 
  • Empire Company Ltd
    $16.04
    -2.66
    (-14.22%)
  • Updated December 15 11:40 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

