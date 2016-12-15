Shares of the parent of grocer Sobeys Inc. slid almost 14 per cent in mid-morning trading on Thursday as investors digested its dramatic quarterly profit plunge to what one analyst described as an “unprecedented level.”

Francois Vimard, interim chief executive officer of parent Empire Co. Ltd., acknowledged that the results missed its own internal targets. “Our results are weaker than our expectations,” he told an analyst conference call Thursday after the company released the previous night what he called “very disappointing” second-quarter results. Profit was sliced in more than half to $33.1-million while adjusted profit tumbled almost 80 per cent, to $32.9-million.

