The push to have companies spell out risks arising from climate change as part of their financial disclosures is misguided and would add unwelcome distortions into capital markets, energy analyst Daniel Yergin warned Tuesday.

Mr. Yergin, vice-chairman of IHS Markits, is urging caution as investors and governments look for additional disclosure from companies – especially oil and gas producers – on how climate change could pose material risks to their businesses in the future.

Report Typo/Error