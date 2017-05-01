Shares of Equitable Group Inc. jumped on Monday morning, as it tried to calm investors and distance itself from the woes plaguing rival lender Home Capital Group Inc.

Its stock soared 35 per cent to $49.14 at 10:46 a.m. in Toronto.

Last week, the Toronto-based alternative mortgage lender become entangled in a market sell-off after Home Capital reported that had scrambled to secure a $2-billion emergency line of credit with rather onerous terms to offset a wave of withdrawals from its deposit accounts. Days earlier, the Ontario Securities Commission had accused Home Capital and three of its current or former executives of making “materially misleading statements” to investors in the past.

Between last Wednesday and Friday, Equitable’s shares tumbled nearly 40 per cent, while Home Capital’s stock plunged 53 per cent.

During this three-day period, Equitable said it had average daily net deposit outflows of $75-million, with the total representing only 2.4 per cent of its deposit base. In a news release on Monday, the bank said the withdrawals were “elevated but manageable.”

It added that it is reinforcing its cash position by obtaining a letter of commitment for a two-year, $2-billion loan from a syndicate of Canadian banks, including Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank. Terms include a 0.75 per cent commitment fee, a 0.50 per cent standby charge on unused portions of the facility and for drawn amounts a rate equal to the banks’ cost of funds plus 1.25 per cent, it said.

On a conference call with analysts, Equitable’s chief executive officer Andrew Moor used the words “well-built, structurally sound, reliable, safe” to describe Equitable Bank, its loan book and underwriting practices.

“We’re thinking prudently about the impact of changes to our competitive landscape caused by issues affecting” rival Home Capital, Mr. Moor added on the call.

“Those issues are unique to them, and it’s unfortunate that banks, including ourselves, are drawn into the mix, particularly since our approach to bank governance and our internal controls are vastly different, and the fundamentals are only getting stronger.”

Equitable was originally scheduled to report its earnings on May 11, but decided to publish its results earlier so its executives could address the concerns of analysts, investors and clients.

On Monday, Equitable Group Inc. reported a 55-per-cent jump in first-quarter earnings.

