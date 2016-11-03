Euro zone unemployment was 10.0 per cent in September, unchanged from a downward revised 10.0 per cent in August and in line with expectations, the European Union’s statistics office said on Thursday.

Unemployment fell in most countries sharing the euro currency, notably in Belgium, Ireland and France, while more people were out of a job in Austria, Italy and Luxembourg.

Previously, Eurostat had estimated euro zone unemployment at 10.1 per cent for August.

In September, youth unemployment fell to 20.3 per cent from 20.6 per cent, driven by improvements in Spain and Italy, though the overall level of those under the age of 25 without a job remained particularly high in those countries.

Among euro zone countries, Germany had the lowest level of unemployment, stable at 4.1 per cent.

