Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leave the Prime Minister's office holding copies of the federal budget in Ottawa, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leave the Prime Minister's office holding copies of the federal budget in Ottawa, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Liberals pledge $5-billion for training, employment in 2017 federal budget Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Rachelle Younglai

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The federal government will boost funding for training, expand employment insurance and make it easier for foreigners to get their credentials recognized in Canada, an attempt to fix employment policies and adapt to a rapidly changing workforce.

The government’s focus on training in its second federal budget comes as Canada’s economy recovers from the devastating energy downturn, which resulted in the loss of thousands of lucrative natural resources jobs. The budget, released Wednesday, commits about $5-billion in extra funds over five years for skills and employment programs.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Rachelle Younglai on Twitter: @rachyounglai

Also on The Globe and Mail

Jobs a key part of this week’s federal budget: Morneau (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular