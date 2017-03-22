The federal government will boost funding for training, expand employment insurance and make it easier for foreigners to get their credentials recognized in Canada, an attempt to fix employment policies and adapt to a rapidly changing workforce.

The government’s focus on training in its second federal budget comes as Canada’s economy recovers from the devastating energy downturn, which resulted in the loss of thousands of lucrative natural resources jobs. The budget, released Wednesday, commits about $5-billion in extra funds over five years for skills and employment programs.

Report Typo/Error