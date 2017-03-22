The federal government unveiled an innovation-friendly budget Wednesday that was welcomed by Canada’s flourishing technology sector.
The government announced a sequel to the $400-million venture capital finance program introduced by the last government that significantly boosted the Canadian startup sector and pledged to buy more cutting-edge technology from startups. It unveiled $1.4-billion in new financing for clean technology firms while pledging $125-million to support Canada's teeming artificial intelligence (AI) sector in Toronto-Waterloo, Montreal and Edmonton, where some of the most renowned experts in the field work.
