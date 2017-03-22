Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold copies of the federal budget on their way to the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Sean Silcoff

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

The federal government unveiled an innovation-friendly budget Wednesday that was welcomed by Canada’s flourishing technology sector.

The government announced a sequel to the $400-million venture capital finance program introduced by the last government that significantly boosted the Canadian startup sector and pledged to buy more cutting-edge technology from startups. It unveiled $1.4-billion in new financing for clean technology firms while pledging $125-million to support Canada’s teeming artificial intelligence sector.

Follow Sean Silcoff on Twitter: @SeanSilcoff

 

