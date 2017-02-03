An expert panel advising Finance Minister Bill Morneau will recommend Monday that Ottawa increase funding to newer, fast-growing companies, ahead of a budget that is expected to reveal more details about the government’s innovation agenda.

Mr. Morneau’s Advisory Council on Economic Growth will call on Ottawa to take a number of big measures to boost Canada’s sluggish economy. The Globe and Mail has learned that the council, chaired by Dominic Barton of McKinsey & Co., will recommend that the federal government:

