Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Fintech firms not yet a crucial threat, HSBC executive says Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman - BANKING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

When John Flint, chief executive of retail banking and wealth management at HSBC, looks at financial innovation, he can’t see much of it.

“What most people say is innovation is developing mobile apps – connecting incumbent businesses, legacy services and products to customers via their mobile devices,” Mr. Flint said.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

Fintech company FinanceIt acquires TD Bank's home improvement financing unit (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog