Two executives of failed investment firm First Leaside Wealth Management Inc. have lost their bid to appeal an Ontario Securities Commission finding that they defrauded investors of almost $19-million.

An Ontario Superior Court ruling has upheld the OSC’s findings against First Leaside founder David Phillips and senior salesman John Wilson, who were accused of selling investment fund units without giving investors a report from consulting firm Grant Thornton Ltd. that contained warnings about First Leaside’s viability.

The court also upheld the OSC’s order that the two men pay $18-million in total penalties and costs, saying the amount was reasonable.

First Leaside, based in Uxbridge, Ont., raised $18.8-million from investors in September and October of 2011, just weeks after Grant Thornton delivered a report saying the firm’s viability hinged on its ability to raise new funds because it didn’t have enough cash to support its operations.

The OSC ordered the company to stop raising money in November, 2011, and the firm was shut down in 2012 when it filed for bankruptcy protection, leaving over 1,000 investors in the lurch.

Mr. Phillips and Mr. Wilson appealed the OSC’s 2015 decision and penalty rulings, arguing the regulator had not properly considered whether their failure to release the Grant Thornton report was a deliberate fraudulent act. The men said they thought the Grant Thornton report was positive, believed the OSC knew they were raising funds from investors, and said they had legal advice that they were prohibited from releasing the report publicly.

In her appeal decision, Justice Harriet Sachs rejected the arguments, saying there was no merit to claims the OSC ignored relevant information.

Justice Sachs said the OSC’s decision implicitly concluded that non-disclosure of the Grant Thornton report would be considered dishonest by a reasonable person, and said the regulator clearly addressed arguments that the two men did not intend to mislead investors.

“Deciding not to disclose the report was one decision, but deciding to sell securities without disclosing the report or the significant information in it was another decision,” Justice Sachs wrote. “Thus, the question is not whether a reasonable person would regard it as dishonest not to disclose the report, but whether a reasonable person would regard it as dishonest to sell securities to an investor without disclosing the report.”

Justice Sachs said the OSC did not agree with Mr. Phillips and Mr. Wilson that the Grant Thornton report concluded First Leaside was viable, instead arguing the report said the company’s future viability was contingent on a number of factors, including its ability to raise new capital.

The fact Mr. Phillips and Mr. Wilson interpreted the Grant Thornton report as positive news is not relevant, Justice Sachs said.

“The point is not how the appellants chose to interpret the report, but the right that investors who were buying [First Leaside] securities had to judge for themselves, by being told of the report and the important information it contained,” she said.

While Mr. Phillips and Mr. Wilson argued they provided negative facts to investors at First Leaside’s annual meeting in September, 2011, Justice Sachs said the information “does not in any way equate to the disclosure to investors of the report.” The OSC decision found Mr. Phillips did not reveal the full extent of issues at the company in his remarks at the annual meeting and made positive statements about the “sound financial position” of the company.

Justice Sachs also said there was no evidence the OSC knew First Leaside was selling large amounts of securities to investors in September and October of 2011 without disclosing the Grant Thornton report. She said even if the regulator had known, it would not absolve Mr. Phillips and Mr. Wilson “from the consequences of that misconduct.”

She also noted the OSC considered the argument that the two men had advice not release the Grant Thornton report publicly, but noted their lawyer, Peter Dunne, testified he was not asked for an opinion and did not advise the company it could sell securities without disclosing the report.

She said even if Mr. Phillips and Mr. Wilson believed they had legal advice that they could not make the report public, “this does not address the real problem with their conduct, which is the fact that they proceeded to sell securities without disclosing the report.”

