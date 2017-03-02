The outlook for Canada’s largest banks was already improving as they turned the page on a tough year in 2016. But the bar has risen higher still as, one after another, the Big Six outstripped estimates for fiscal first-quarter profit.

Solid across-the-board results can make the anxieties from a weak oil and gas sector that dogged the banks last year feel like a distant memory. But prospects for the next three fiscal quarters are still clouded with uncertainty.

