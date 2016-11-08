The Brazilian private-equity firm that acquired and improved the financial performance of brewer Anheuser-Busch and food specialists Heinz, Kraft and Tim Hortons is turning its attention to Burger King’s Canadian unit.

Brazilian owned 3G Capital Management LLC bought Burger King Holdings Inc. in 2010, but put few resources into its Canadian division, leaving the chain to underperform bigger rivals such as McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd. and A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

Report Typo/Error