Lobbying on lumber

Brace for another round of arm-twisting on softwood lumber. The Union of Quebec Municipalities will be in Washington, D.C., throughout the week to convince U.S. politicians about the importance of softwood lumber trade.

Trudeau and the Space Needle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Seattle on Wednesday and Thursday for the Microsoft CEO Summit, where he will promote Canada as an investor-friendly environment, particularly for the technology sector.

Valeant in Vegas

Joseph Papa, CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, speaks Wednesday at a health-care conference hosted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Las Vegas. The appearance is Papa’s latest effort to rebuild investor confidence in the drugmaker.

Beer talk

Molson Coors holds its annual general meeting Wednesday in Montreal. Investors will be looking to see what’s next for the brewer after its blockbuster acquisition of Miller assets.

Feeling deflated

Groceries bills have been falling, but the cost of getting to the supermarket has been rising as gas prices creep up. On Friday, we’ll find out if that trend continued last month when Statistics Canada releases the inflation reading for April.

