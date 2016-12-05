Food prices are expected to rise as much as 5 per cent in 2017, outpacing this year’s anticipated increase of up to 4 per cent, as retailers grapple with steeper import costs as a result of a weakened Canadian dollar.

That’s the conclusion of a new food-price forecast from Dalhousie University’s faculty of management, which says the increase of between 3 per cent and 5 per cent next year would be above what is considered to be an acceptable food-inflation rate of between 1per cent and 2 per cent.

