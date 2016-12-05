Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A relatively weak Canadian dollar is likely to weigh heavily on rising food prices as chain stores such as Loblaw’s press suppliers for discounts in an effort to offset increased import costs. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A relatively weak Canadian dollar is likely to weigh heavily on rising food prices as chain stores such as Loblaw’s press suppliers for discounts in an effort to offset increased import costs. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Food prices to increase as retailers battle steeper costs Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Marina Strauss - Retailing Reporter

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Food prices are expected to rise as much as 5 per cent in 2017, outpacing this year’s anticipated increase of up to 4 per cent, as retailers grapple with steeper import costs as a result of a weakened Canadian dollar.

That’s the conclusion of a new food-price forecast from Dalhousie University’s faculty of management, which says the increase of between 3 per cent and 5 per cent next year would be above what is considered to be an acceptable food-inflation rate of between 1per cent and 2 per cent.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Marina Strauss on Twitter: @MarinaStrauss

Also on The Globe and Mail

Forget fresh: Canadians buying frozen produce due to cost (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular