Ford Motor Co. has agreed to invest $613-million in its operations in Windsor, Ont., as part of its deal with Unifor on a new labour agreement, including making one of its Windsor engine plants the sole source of a new 7-litre engine.

The investment in Windsor, where Ford has two engine plants, was outlined Sunday at meetings where Unifor members who work for Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd., in that city, Oakville, Ont., and Brampton, Ont., heard details of an agreement reached early Tuesday.

The agreement calls for Ford to spend $713-million at its Canadian operations through 2020. The auto maker will invest $100-million in its Oakville assembly plant to upgrade the Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX crossovers in 2018, which will also position the plant to win the next generation of those vehicles or their successor products.

Unifor, which represents about 7,000 Ford Canada workers, won more investment from Ford than from either Fiat Chrysler Automobiles or General Motors Co. during this set of negotiations.

The three companies have pledged to spend about $1.6-billion on their Canadian operations during the next four years.

The Ford agreement came after an internal battle among union locals about whether Unifor could win new investment for Windsor and at the same time improve the pay scale for newly hired employees.

Newly hired employees in Oakville, members of local 707, sought a change in the pay grid so that they progressed to the same hourly wage level as traditional workers over eight years instead of 10 years.

The grid remains at 10 years, as it was set in contracts signed in 2012, but newly hired workers will now receive wage increases every year instead of having pay frozen for the first three years of their employment.

“I’m looking for a quicker grow-in [than 10 years],” Liam Sawyers, a 22-year-old who was hired two years ago in Oakville said Sunday on his way into the meeting for members of local 707. Mr. Sawyers, who installs tanks that hold radiator coolants in the vehicles assembled in Oakville, said he wanted the 10-year grid to full wages of $34.15 cut to five years.

The starting hourly rate for newly hired employees will rise to $20.92 in the new contract from $20.39 in 2012.

Gurjit Singh, who started work at Ford Oakville two years ago Sunday, said there is more to the contract than the wage progression, although that is important.

Mr. Singh noted that Oakville won a $700-million investment during the 2012 set of negotiations and that in this round, members of local 200 in Windsor were fighting for new investment to keep their jobs “We got a big investment in Windsor so we should support them,” he said.

Another recently hired employee clad in a Halloween mask to hide his identity, stood in the parking lot at the Mississsauga, Ont., facility where the meeting took place holding a sign that read, let’s strike.

He said he wanted a change in the 10-year grid for newly hired employees and also thinks the union should have fought harder for improvements in benefits.

Some longer-term Oakville employees also opposed the deal.

John Butts, a 30-year veteran of the Oakville plant, rode with three colleagues in a sport utility vehicle through the parking lot, urging employees via a bullhorn to vote against the contract.

Given Ford’s profitability, Unifor should have insisted on higher bonuses than the $12,000 in signing and other bonuses the workers will receive during the next four years, Mr. Butts said.

Ford posted profit of $1-billion (U.S.) in the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $2.2-billion a year earlier. Profit in the first nine months of the year stood at $5.4-billion.

One of the workers travelling with Mr. Butts said the bonuses Canadian workers will receive are significantly less than those Ford will pay its U.S. workers under an agreement with the United Auto Workers signed last year.

Workers will receive bonuses of more than $20,000 in that deal, including inflation protection, a signing bonus and lump-sum bonuses.

That $20,000 figure excludes profit sharing.

