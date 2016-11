Dianne Craig, president of Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd., has been appointed to the key post of director of U.S. sales for parent Ford Motor Co.

Ms. Craig, who has headed the Canadian unit of the Dearborn, Mich.-based auto maker since 2012, will be replaced by Mark Buzzell, general manager of Ford’s western U.S. market area, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

