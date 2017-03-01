Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday reported higher Canadian sales for February, with truck sales a particular strength for Ford and fleet sales boosting Chrysler’s numbers.

Ford said it sold 18,985 vehicles in Canada in the month, its best February performance since 2000 and a 3.2 per cent increase from the 18,403 it sold in the same month a year ago.

That included 16,800 truck sales, with its F-Series notching its best ever February sales, the company said in a statement.

Chrysler said it sold 19,115 vehicles in the month, a 2 per cent increase from a year ago, with higher fleet sales helping offset a slip in retail activity.

After several years of record vehicle sales in Canada and Mexico, purchases are expected to edge lower in 2017, according to Scotiabank analyst Carlos Gomes.

U.S. auto sales fell slightly in February but remained strong as pickup trucks and SUVs continued a robust showing, based on the first three automakers to report monthly numbers on Wednesday.

