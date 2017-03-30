Ford Motor Co. will establish a research and development centre in Ottawa as part of a $1.2-billion investment it will make in its Canadian operations over the next four years.

The auto maker made the announcement Thursday in Windsor, Ont., where its Essex Engine Plant will begin building a new V8 engine, preserving 500 jobs.

The new research centre in Ottawa will hire 295 engineers, who will work on developing autonomous and connected vehicles. Ford will establish satellite engineering centres in Waterloo, Ont., and Oakville, Ont., site of a Ford assembly plant and Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd. headquarters.

The Ontario and federal governments will contribute $102.4-million each to help finance the projects.

“This is in a sense where our traditional auto sector meets our new economy auto sector in a really sweet spot for where you can see Ontario’s auto sector heading,” said Brad Duguid, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development.

“Ford is preserving its traditional manufacturing base here [in Windsor], which is great news considering it’s a plant that a number of years ago was seen by many as dead and gone,” Mr. Duguid said.

The establishment of the centre in Ottawa is another major boost for automotive research in Ontario, which has traditionally been a location for vehicle and parts production by the Canadian units of the Detroit Three auto makers while research and development for North America was performed almost entirely in Michigan.

The Ford research announcement follows the General Motors of Canada Ltd. plan announced last year to hire about 750 engineeers and open a new research facility in Markham, Ont., that is also focusing on autonomous and connected vehicles.

Global auto makers and their parts suppliers are spending billions of dollars developing autonomous and connected vehicles – in part to pre-empt potential challenges by tech giants Apple Inc. and the Google division of Alphabet Inc.

Ford agreed during contract negotiations with Unifor last fall to invest $700-million in its Canadian operations, which include two engine plants in Windsor and the assembly plant in Oakville.

The Essex engine plant will assemble Ford’s new 7X engine, a 6.9-litre V8 engine that will eventually replace the 6.8-litre V10 engine that is now offered as an option on Ford’s best-selling vehicles, its full-sized pickup trucks.

