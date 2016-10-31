A Unifor local representing Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd. workers in Windsor, Ont., has accused the local representing workers in Oakville, Ont., of gambling with the future of the company in Canada.

The infighting between the two Unifor locals comes as the union and the auto maker approach a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Monday for a new agreement. If a deal cannot be reached the union will go on strike against Ford, the first strike against an auto maker in Canada since 1996.

“At a time when we should be focused on fighting the employer for a contract and securing the future of good union jobs, negotiations and our collective futures are being gambled on by the local 707 bargaining committee,” Unifor local 200 said in a note to members on its Facebook page. “It’s not right and it’s not fair to all Unifor Ford members.” Local 707 represents about 5,000 workers at an assembly plant in Oakville, Ont., while local 200 represents about 1,400 workers at two engine plants in Windsor, Ont., one of which is in danger of closing unless the union can convince the company to make a new investment in the factory.

Local 200 said local 707 leaders want a better agreement than the union has already signed with General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

Ford has told Unifor president Jerry Dias and other union leadership that the pattern agreement they reached with GM and Fiat Chrysler makes Ford uncompetitive in Canada.

“Ford has gone further to say that if there is a strike based on wanting more than the pattern economics, it will reconsider their Canadian facilities and will exit Canadian operations,” the local 200 memo said.

The key issue for Oakville workers is the 10-year pay grid for newly hired employees that was established in the 2012 agreements between the companies and Unifor’s predecessor, the Canadian Auto Workers union.

Unifor negotiated annual pay increases for newly hired workers that will give them about $18,000 in increased pay during the four years of the agreement.

But local 707 members want the 10-year grid—under which pay for newly hired workers rises to the full $34 paid to traditional workers—shortened.

Report Typo/Error