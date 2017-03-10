A tax on foreign property buyers in Toronto would likely cool the rampant price growth that has hit the market in recent months, but would not be enough to affect longer-term affordability in the city, experts predict.

Economists and real estate experts are divided in their support for a foreign-buyers tax, but many agree it would almost certainly have a short-term impact on prices, even if it turns out that foreign buyers account for a small minority of sales in the Greater Toronto Area. A tax could at least temporarily curb speculation, including among domestic investors, if they foresee slower buyer demand going forward, economists believe.

