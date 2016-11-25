Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Former Amaya CEO David Baazov is seen in this 2015 file photo. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

TORONTO — Reuters

David Baazov, the former chief executive of online gaming company Amaya Inc, disclosed new details on Friday of funding for his proposed offer to buy the Canadian firm, saying two Hong Kong-based investors had committed $3.45-billion.

In filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Baazov confirmed that Head and Shoulders Global Investment Fund and Goldenway Capital, who were last week named as two of four backers for the deal, would provide the funding.

Baazov needed to refinance the deal after one of his previously announced investors, Dubai-based KBC Aldini Capital, denied it had ever agreed to be a backer.

Last week, Baazov, who owns about 17 per cent of Amaya, offered $24 per share to buy the rest of the company, the second time he has tried to take it private.

He confirmed that KBC Aldini Capital was not providing financing. Ferdyne Advisory, another of four original backers named by Baazov, was not named in the latest filing.

An offer made earlier this year failed to materialize after Baazov was charged with insider trading by Quebec’s securities regulator.

