A former national sales manager with Aston Hill Asset Management was ordered to pay $11,000 and barred from being a ‘market participant’ for a period of two years, in a settlement approved Tuesday by the Ontario Securities Commission that centres around allegations of insider trading and tipping in Amaya Inc’s 2014 takeover of the owner of PokerStars.

As part of the settlement John David Rothstein admitted that he received a tip from his boss Ben Cheng on the $4.9-billion (U.S.) deal shortly before it was announced, traded on the information and also tipped a client of the firm.

In its submissions the OSC said that because Mr. Rothstein co-operated with staff in its investigation, his sanctions were significantly less than they would have been had he not not done so.

Mr. Rothstein has agreed to pay an administrative penalty of $5,500 and make a further disgorgement payment of $5,500 to reflect the profits he made by trading on insider information. Mr. Rothstein is not allowed to trade any shares or derivatives for the next two years, nor is he allowed to serve as a director or officer of an issuer or a fund company during that period.

Mr. Rothstein admitted that on June 11 2014, Mr. Cheng informed him that the takeover deal would be announced the next day. The OSC alleges that Mr. Cheng had received word about the transaction a few months earlier because Aston Hill was providing part of the financing. In its statement of allegations released last week, the OSC alleges that Mr. Rothstein was encouraged to tip clients of the firm who had suffered losses due to their dealings with Aston Hill.

As part of the settlement, Mr. Rothstein admitted that he bought 700 shares in Amaya on the tip and quickly sold the stock for a profit of approximately $5,500 when the deal was announced.

Mr. Rothstein also admitted that he informed CIBC broker Frank Soave that the deal was imminent, shortly after speaking to Mr. Cheng. The OSC alleges that Mr. Soave also traded on the insider information and made a profit of around $38-thousand.

As part of the settlement Mr. Rothstein has agreed to continue to co-operate in any further OSC investigation into the insider trading case, and will testify if need be.

On Tuesday, the OSC said that it was unusual to receive direct evidence in such cases, as insider trading cases are often built around circumstantial evidence.

Mr. Cheng is disputing the allegations against him which were laid out last week in the regulator’s statement of allegations, and will contest the matter in a series of hearings that are due to get under way next month.

In her reprimand, OSC commissioner Janet Leiper call the outcome a “significant misstep” for Mr. Rothstein but “not fatal”.

Mr. Rothstein declined comment for this story.

