David Baazov, the former chief executive of global online poker company Amaya Inc., has made a $3.48-billion offer to buy the company.

The $24-per-share offer – a premium of 30.9 per cent to Amaya’s Friday closing price of $18.34 – comes more than nine months after Mr. Baazov first announced his intention to take the company private with a group of investors.

Amaya did not immediately respond to the offer on Monday. It announced better-than-expected adjusted net earnings of 42 cents (U.S.) per share for the third quarter, compared with 35 cents in the year-earlier period, on revenue of $270.8-million, up from $247.3-million.

The proposal from Mr. Baazov and a yet-to-be-formed entity, comes as Mr. Baazov faces charges of illegal insider trading laid by Quebec’s securities watchdog earlier this year. He has pleaded not guilty.

Mr. Baazov already owns about 17.2 per cent of Amaya.

He resigned the last of his positions with the company in August, four months after he took a paid leave to fight the AMF charges and focus on his plans to take Amaya private.

Shareholders were beginning to wonder if a deal would ever materialize for Montreal-based Amaya, especially after talks with potential suitor William Hill PLC were abruptly called off last month and the company said its board had concluded that remaining as an independent, publicly traded corporation was the best strategy for delivering long-term shareholder value.

But Amaya’s ability to continue on a strong growth curve without a merger deal also weighed on investors’ and analysts minds.

Mr. Baazov said on Monday that he has secured financial backing of $3.65-billion for the proposed takeover from four investment funds: Head and Shoulders Global Investment Fund SPC – HS Special Event Segregated Portfolio, Goldenway Capital SPC – Special Event SP, Ferdyne Advisory Inc. and KBC Aldini Capital Ltd.

