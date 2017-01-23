An expected leadership vacuum at CSX Corp. raises the odds Hunter Harrison will be able to take charge at the Florida-based railway without much of a fuss, analysts say.

Michael Ward, CSX’s chief executive officer and chairman, has been at the company for 39 years and his expected retirement date is not far off. But when he looks at his roster of executives, no obvious successor leaps out, say analysts who cover the company.

Report Typo/Error