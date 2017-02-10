Three business executives have been acquitted in a major foreign corruption case involving SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. after an Ontario judge threw out wiretap evidence that formed the basis of the prosecution’s case while issuing a critical assessment of the RCMP’s investigation.

Justice Ian Nordheimer of the Ontario Superior Court ruled he had serious concerns about three applications the RCMP filed in 2011 to get court approval to use wiretaps to gather evidence into allegations that SNC-Lavalin staff planned to bribe officials in Bangladesh in 2010 and 2011 to try to win a $50-million (U.S.) contract to supervise construction on the country’s Padma Bridge project.

“Reduced to its essentials, the information provided in the [wiretap applications] was nothing more than speculation, gossip and rumour,” Justice Nordheimer concluded in a January decision that was subject to a publication ban until Friday.

“Nothing that could fairly be referred to as direct factual evidence, to support the rumour and speculation, was provided or investigated. The information provided by the tipsters was hearsay (or worse) added to other hearsay.”

The RCMP charged three SNC executives and two Bangladeshi officials with corruption in 2013, but the charges against two of the accused were previously dismissed.

The case against the remaining three accused – former SNC vice-president of energy and infrastructure Kevin Wallace, former SNC vice-president of international development Ramesh Shah and Bangladeshi-Canadian businessman Zulfiquar Ali Bhuiyan – ended Friday when Justice Nordheimer acquitted all three.

The decision came after Crown attorney Tanit Gilliam elected to call no witnesses at the corruption trial following the judge’s decision to throw out the wiretap evidence. She then invited Justice Nordheimer to acquit the accused.

“The Crown had the opportunity to reassess the case and concluded we had no reasonable prospect of conviction base on the evidence,” Ms. Gilliam told the court.

Ms. Gilliam would not comment further on the decision following the hearing.

In his ruling, Justice Nordheimer said much of the information provided in the RCMP’s first of three wiretap applications was second-hand speculation and gossip passed along by four tipsters. Two of the informants provided anonymous tips to World Bank investigators who then passed along the e-mails to the RCMP without revealing the identities of the informants.

The judge noted it wasn’t even known for certain whether there were four distinct tipsters or whether one person could have been behind two or more of the e-mail addresses. He added the police had not attempted interview other potential sources of information before seeking the wiretaps, even though informants had provided the names of people they recommended that police contact.

Justice Nordheimer was especially critical of the RCMP’s claims in the wiretap applications that some of the officials under investigation had allegedly met in Dubai to discuss their bribery plan to win the Bangladesh contract. The applications included travel histories for three people involved in the case, suggesting they were all out of Canada in March, 2011.

However, Justice Nordheimer said the application did not reveal that the RCMP could have obtained more detailed information about where the men had travelled to, but had not done so at the time of the first wiretap application. And the travel information was not subsequently updated when the RCMP sought their second and third wiretaps in the SNC investigation, even though by that point they had information showing Mr. Wallace had not travelled to Dubai at any time.

“I cannot find an innocent explanation for why that information was included in the [first application], in the manner that it was, especially when it had not been checked out against the more detailed travel information that the RCMP knew existed and, indeed, subsequently obtained,” Justice Nordheimer said.

“That would be serious enough, but the matter is elevated to an entirely different level by the failure of the affiant to mention the fact that the inference was disproved in the two subsequent [applications].”

He said the language used in the wiretap applications was “precisely the type of wording” the Supreme Court of Canada has rejected in wiretap applications as “language that tricks the reader into believing something, the truth of which is, in fact, unknown.”

Justice Nordheimer said allowing the wiretap information to be used at the trial “would bring the administration of justice into disrepute” and said to conclude otherwise “would countenance a serious invasion of privacy based on nothing more than suspicion and, thus, justify what amounts to little more than a fishing expedition.”

Justice Nordheimer said he did not read any of the information the RCMP gathered through their wiretaps, basing his ruling only on the process used by the police to obtain approval to use wiretaps.

SNC was ultimately not picked to supervise the Padma Bridge project, and the project did not proceed after the World Bank withdrew financing because of concerns about corruption in the bidding process.

SNC is serving a ban imposed in 2013 prohibiting it from bidding on any development projects financed by the World Bank for 10 years. The company reached the settlement after agreeing not to dispute allegations it conspired to bribe public officials in Bangladesh to secure the Padma Bridge contract.

The engineering firm has faced many other allegations in recent years about corruption in bidding for contracts in other locations, including Quebec and Libya.

