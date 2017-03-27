Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A pedestrian walking past the Tim Hortons coffee shop in Toronto on Nov. 8, 2016. Tensions are heating up between Tim Hortons Inc. and its franchisees as a battle over the fast-food chain’s order-and-pay mobile app is delaying its launch. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Tensions are heating up between Tim Hortons Inc. and its franchisees as a battle over the fast-food chain’s order-and-pay mobile app is delaying its launch.

Franchisees last week threatened to seek a court injunction to stop Tim Hortons, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., from going ahead with its plan to introduce the mobile app on March 30, according to a letter obtained by The Globe and Mail. The restaurant owners’ new association, called the Great White North Franchisee Association, had warned in the March 21 missive that the app’s roll out was being rushed without enough testing or staff training, pushing new costs onto the franchisees and threatening to damage their businesses as well as the brand itself.

How Tim Hortons became part of a fast-food empire which is now adding Popeyes to its menu
 

