Freshii Inc. says it’s aiming to add between 150 and 160 franchised restaurants in 2017, its first year as a publicly traded company.

As of its fiscal year ended Dec. 25, the Toronto-based company had 278 locations and $16.1-million (U.S.) in revenue, up from $11.1-million the prior year.

The update is included in Freshii’s first earnings report since it began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in January after a $125-million initial public offering.

It follows its founder’s audacious public call to buy out franchisees from rival Subway, which has more than 44,600 restaurants.

Subway had declined comment.

Freshii’s net income, reported in U.S. dollars, was $1.6-million or six cents per share for the year, including a loss of nearly $500,000 or two cents per share in its fiscal fourth quarter.

