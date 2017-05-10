Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Passengers aboard an Allegiant Airlines flight en route from Las Vegas to Colorado Springs, Colo., are seen in this file photo. A new survey suggests North American airline passengers are more satisfied than ever with carriers despite a recent spate of complaints. (JOE GIRON/NYT)

Greg Keenan - AIRLINE INDUSTRY REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Passengers on North American airlines are more satisfied with the carriers than ever, according to an annual survey that appears to fly in the face of recent public displays of anger among travellers.

Satisfaction among travellers grew for the fifth consecutive year, according to a study compiled by research firm J.D. Power and Associates.

“It’s impossible to think about airline customer satisfaction without replaying the recent images of a passenger being dragged from a seat, but our data shows that, as a whole, the airline industry has been making marked improvements in customer satisfaction,” said Michael Taylor, who heads the travel practice at J.D. Power.

The firm surveyed 11,000 passengers who travelled between April, 2016 and March, 2017. That’s before the United Airlines incident of last month when a passenger was dragged off a plane, an eruption by passengers earlier this week when Spirit Airlines cancelled nine flights out of Fort Lauderdale and a fistfight aboard a Southwest Airlines Inc. flight.

The timeline also appears to miss the bulk of the complaints from Canadians about missed flights and delays caused by maintenance on the busiest and longest runway at Pearson International airport in Toronto. Those complaints have been growing in recent weeks, forcing Canada’s two largest airlines to send letters of apology to passengers.

The two Canadian carriers, Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd., did not fare well in the survey. Air Canada ranked last among traditional carriers with 709 points on a 1,000-point scale, while WestJet ranked second-last among North American low-cost carriers with 736 points.

Mr. Taylor said the average North American fare fell 8.5 per cent last year, while improved on-time performance and fewer lost bags also contributed to the higher satisfaction levels.

“As recent events remind us, however, airlines have significant room for improvement,” he said in a statement.

He noted that airlines rank lower than hotels and car rental companies when it comes to customer satisfaction.

