GE Canada chief executive Elyse Allan has endorsed the Liberal government’s national carbon-price plan, even as some critics argue it would put this country at a competitive disadvantage given president-elect Donald Trump’s avowed skepticism on climate change.

General Electric Co. is a major supplier in the global energy market and is expanding its presence in the fossil-fuel sector by merging its oil-and-gas services business with Baker Hughes Inc., creating the world’s second-largest oilfield-services operation.

