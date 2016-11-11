Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

General Electric Canada CEO Elyse Allan, shown in a 2010 photo, says ‘carbon pricing will have a transformative impact on the rate at which we adopt new technology.’ (JENNIFER ROBERTS/The Globe and Mail)
General Electric Canada CEO Elyse Allan, shown in a 2010 photo, says 'carbon pricing will have a transformative impact on the rate at which we adopt new technology.'

Shawn McCarthy

GE Canada chief executive Elyse Allan has endorsed the Liberal government’s national carbon-price plan, even as some critics argue it would put this country at a competitive disadvantage given president-elect Donald Trump’s avowed skepticism on climate change.

General Electric Co. is a major supplier in the global energy market and is expanding its presence in the fossil-fuel sector by merging its oil-and-gas services business with Baker Hughes Inc., creating the world’s second-largest oilfield-services operation.

