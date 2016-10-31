General Electric Co, banking on a recovery in oil prices, said on Monday it would merge its oil and gas business with No. 3 oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc.
GE will own 62.5 per cent of the new company, which will have combined revenue of $32-billion, while Baker Hughes shareholders will own 37.5 per cent.
Baker Hughes shareholders will get a special one-time cash dividend of $17.50 per share after the deal closes.
