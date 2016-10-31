Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Idle oil equipment is seen in a Baker Hughes yard in Williston, N.D., April 30, 2016. (© Andrew Cullen / Reuters/REUTERS)
Idle oil equipment is seen in a Baker Hughes yard in Williston, N.D., April 30, 2016. (© Andrew Cullen / Reuters/REUTERS)

GE to merge oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

General Electric Co, banking on a recovery in oil prices, said on Monday it would merge its oil and gas business with No. 3 oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc.

GE will own 62.5 per cent of the new company, which will have combined revenue of $32-billion, while Baker Hughes shareholders will own 37.5 per cent.

Baker Hughes shareholders will get a special one-time cash dividend of $17.50 per share after the deal closes.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog