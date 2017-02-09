General Electric Co. said it will spend $238-million to modernize its aircraft engine parts plant in Bromont, Que., the latest move by the U.S. industrial giant to expand operations in Canada.

GE’s aviation unit confirmed Thursday that it would make the five-year investment in the Bromont facility, which specializes in making compressor components and other engine parts. The company said in a statement that it would hire 115 new workers as part of the overhaul, bringing total employees at the facility to about 945.

Boston, Mass.-based GE has been growing its aerospace presence in Canada. This investment comes after a separate $26-million upgrade for its engine-testing facility in Winnipeg announced in 2015. The company also produces engine hardware at a site in Orillia, Ont.

GE said the Bromont modernization involves three separate projects, including retooling processes and adding new equipment to build engine parts for the Boeing 737 Max, Comac C919, and Airbus A320neo aircraft. Quebec is kicking in $12-million to help the company with the effort.

Quebec, one of the world’s major aerospace hubs, is making a particular effort to attract new investment and consolidate its global position in the industry. The province last May launched a 10-year aerospace strategy, which includes financing backing valued at $510-million earmarked for the sector.

“This is a vote of confidence in Quebec and in the Bromont facility by GE Aviation,” said Alain Ouellette, executive director for GE Aviation in Bromont. “It shows that the history of continuous improvement, the history of generating productivity and being very innovative for the Bromont location is again paying off.”

The expansions in Bromont and Winnipeg highlight a decision by GE to expand operations outside the United States in recent years, a decision it linked in 2015 to a drying-up of export bank financing in that country.

“The uncertainty around [export financing] in the U.S. requires that companies such as GE create alternatives in order to compete internationally,” David Joyce, president of GE Aviation, was quoted as saying at the time.

However, Mr. Ouellette said the Bromont investment announced Thursday is not related to U.S. export financing availability. “It’s adding [manufacturing] capacity to meet current business needs,” he said.

The U.S. Export-Import Bank’s official lending authority expired in 2015 and has not been fully restored by Congress, leaving it with insufficient board members to approve any deal over $10-million (U.S.). The agency, which guarantees loans to foreign firms that want to buy U.S. goods, is opposed by many Republicans who view the bank as a catalyst for corporate welfare.

It remains unclear how U.S. President Donald Trump will deal with the issue.

GE and other companies have said they will expand operations in countries that offer export credit financing. That includes Canada, where Export Development Canada provided credit insurance worth $40.7-billion (Canadian) as part of roughly $70-billion in business facilitated through the first nine months of 2016.

Major users of the U.S. Export-Import Bank have been scouting their options, including probing what EDC and the government of Canada can offer, said one trade industry watcher. “It’s there but obviously they’re doing it quietly because of Trump,” the person said.

