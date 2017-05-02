Tougher mortgage eligibility rules announced in October by the federal government will reduce the volume of new mortgage insurance written by Canada’s largest private-sector mortgage insurer this year, but the impact will be offset by higher premium levels.

Genworth MI Canada Inc., which provides insurance to protect residential mortgage lenders, said Tuesday it expects new rules that toughened criteria for homeowners to qualify for mortgages will cause total new transactional insurance written in 2017 to fall by between 15 per cent and 25 per cent.

Transactional insurance is the company’s core insurance product, protecting lenders from defaults when home buyers have a large mortgage relative to the value of their homes. Home buyers are required to have insurance when they do not have at least a 20 per cent down payment for a house.

The federal government toughened the stress test rules for borrowers getting new mortgages, requiring people seeking fixed-rate mortgages to prove they could afford payments at a higher interest rate than their current mortgage rate requires.

Genworth said its forecast of lower insurance volumes in 2017 reflects “expected changes to borrower home buying patterns, including the purchase of lower-priced properties and/or larger down payments” as a result of the tougher rules.

Genworth is the largest of two private mortgage insurers in Canada, operating alongside federal Crown corporation Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., which is Canada’s largest residential mortgage insurer.

Genworth said it also expects a significant decline in the value of new “portfolio” insurance written in Canada, which is bulk insurance provided to lenders for mortgages that are not already insured under the 20-per-cent down payment rules.

However, Genworth said the impact of declining new mortgage insurance premiums caused by the new rules will be offset by a premium rate increase it introduced in March to offset new higher capital requirements introduced by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

Genworth said the premiums it earns over the next 12 to 18 months will also benefit from the relatively higher level of premiums on insurance it wrote between 2014 and 2016.

“As a result, the company expects that premiums earned in 2017 should be modestly higher,” the company said.

Genworth reported Tuesday that it earned a net profit of $106-million in the first quarter this year, up 21 per cent from $88-million in the same period last year. The company said its premium income climbed 9 per cent to $167-million, while its claims losses fell to $26-million from $37-million last year.

Genworth’s loss ratio fell to 15 per cent in the first quarter from 24 per cent in the first quarter last year.

The company provided no update on its exposure to mortgages written by Home Capital Group Inc., which has faced a rash of deposit withdrawals over the past week. Genworth issued a statement last week saying Home Capital mortgages represented 1 per cent of its overall business as of March 31, and the delinquency rate on the Home Capital mortgages was lower than Genworth’s overall business delinquency rate of 0.21 per cent as of Dec. 31.

