Weston Bakery truck trailers sit idle at a George Weston Ltd. owned facility on the Queensway in Toronto. (Louie Palu/The Globe and Mail)
Weston Bakery truck trailers sit idle at a George Weston Ltd. owned facility on the Queensway in Toronto. (Louie Palu/The Globe and Mail)

George Weston Ltd. is reporting a big increase in third-quarter profit, mostly because of a decline in restructuring charges, compared with the same time last year.

The parent company of Loblaw and Weston Foods says net income available to common shareholders was $254-million, up 72 per cent from $147-million in the comparable period last year.

The improvement included a $113-million decline in restructuring and other related charges, equivalent to 37 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, profit available to George Weston common shareholders was $266-million or $2.06 per common share, up $54-million or 41 cents per share, from the third quarter of 2015.

Weston said the improvement in adjusted profit was due to higher earnings at Loblaw and an increase in George Weston’s interest in Loblaw as a result of share repurchases.

Revenue was up $219-million or 1.5 per cent, rising to $14.6-billion from $14.4-billion – mostly from the Loblaw division.

