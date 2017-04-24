Gerald Soloway, a co-founder of Home Capital Group Inc. and one of three former executives facing allegations from the Ontario Securities Commission of making misleading statements to the public, will retire from the company’s board of directors when a replacement is named.

The allegations have not been proven, and the company has said they are “without merit.”

The alternative mortgage lender said in a statement Monday morning that director Robert Blowes, a past chief financial officer and executive vice-president for the company, would be appointed as the interim CFO after first-quarter results are filed. Robert Morton, who also faces OSC allegations, will then “assume responsibilities for special projects outside the financial reporting group.”

“These are important steps in rebuilding confidence and putting the focus back on our profitable underlying business and its solid performance,” said Kevin Smith, Home Capital’s chair, in the statement. “We know that we have not met the full expectations of some of our valued stakeholders, which we deeply regret. These changes will ultimately result in enhanced management and governance leadership, and bring valuable new perspectives to Home Capital.”

Home Capital Group is a holding company whose principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company, is an alternative mortgage lender.

The OSC is alleging disclosures Home Capital made in 2015 breached Ontario securities laws, have caused “significant investor harm” and eventually led to a nearly 19-per-cent drop in Home Capital’s stock price once the information was released in July, 2015, wiping roughly $600-million in the company’s market value the following day.

In an 11-page statement of allegations, the commission said that Mr. Soloway, as well as its then-president Martin Reid, did not properly disclose material information they had learned after a six-month internal investigation, dubbed “Project Trillium,” which found that certain mortgage brokers in its network were submitting fraudulent employment-income documentation.

Mr. Reid was terminated from the company in March.

In the statement Monday, the company said Mr. Soloway “feels it is in the best interests of the company if he steps down as soon as the board has attracted a strong director with financial services expertise.”

The company is “actively recruiting” a new CEO, and has a short list of candidates to round out its board, the statement said.

Mr. Soloway announced his retirement as chief executive officer of the company in February, 2016, nearly 30 years after co-founding the company, but remained a director.

Mr. Blowes had retired as Home Capital’s CFO in December, 2014. The company said he was “not involved in the operations or financial management” between then and being elected to the board in May, 2015. “We are pleased to welcome someone as experienced as Bob Blowes back into the role of CFO,” said interim CEO Bonita Then.

According to the release, the Bank of Nova Scotia said it would resume sales of Home Trust’s deposit products Monday, with a $100,000 per-client cap.

On Friday, a Scotiabank spokesperson told the Globe and Mail it had stopped selling Home Trust’s GICs and investment savings plans entirely due to an “ongoing review of third-party products.”

On Sunday, a CIBC spokesperson told the Globe that it has brought in a $100,000 per-client cap on Home Trust GICs and that change was “recent.” CIBC offers the GICs through full service advisers and through its discount brokerage CIBC Investor’s Edge.

Home Capital is a member of Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC), the agency protecting consumer deposits of up to $100,000.

With files from Christina Pellegrini

