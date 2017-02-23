Gildan Activewear Inc. says it had $74.3-million (U.S.) of profit in its fourth quarter, up from $67.6-million in the same period last year.

The profit amounted to 32 cents per share. Adjusted earnings were also 32 cents per share, up from 28 cents per share in both cases.

The Montreal-based clothing manufacturer, which reports in U.S. currency, said revenue for the three months ended Jan. 1 was $587.9-million, an increase from $543.8-million a year earlier.

Gildan also issued estimates for the 2017 financial year, including adjusted earnings in the range of $1.60 and $1.70 per share – up nine per cent from last year, at the midpoint.

The company makes a variety of clothing such as T-shirts and socks.

