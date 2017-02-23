Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Montreal-based Gildan Activewear says it had $74.3-million (U.S.) of profit in its fourth quarter, up from $67.6-million in the same period last year. (Ken Armstrong/The Globe and Mail)
Montreal-based Gildan Activewear says it had $74.3-million (U.S.) of profit in its fourth quarter, up from $67.6-million in the same period last year. (Ken Armstrong/The Globe and Mail)

Gildan Activewear profit climbs to $74.5-million Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Gildan Activewear Inc. says it had $74.3-million (U.S.) of profit in its fourth quarter, up from $67.6-million in the same period last year.

The profit amounted to 32 cents per share. Adjusted earnings were also 32 cents per share, up from 28 cents per share in both cases.

The Montreal-based clothing manufacturer, which reports in U.S. currency, said revenue for the three months ended Jan. 1 was $587.9-million, an increase from $543.8-million a year earlier.

Gildan also issued estimates for the 2017 financial year, including adjusted earnings in the range of $1.60 and $1.70 per share – up nine per cent from last year, at the midpoint.

The company makes a variety of clothing such as T-shirts and socks.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular