Governments that have introduced regulations requiring cuts in greenhouse gas emissions from automobiles should not rely on big increases in sales of battery electric vehicles to meet their targets, the president of Toyota Canada Inc. says.
Hybrid cars and trucks and vehicles powered by fuel cells can play a key role in helping the Quebec and Ontario governments meet their goal of reducing emissions and diminishing the impact of climate change, Larry Hutchinson says.
